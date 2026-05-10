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Sanjay Dutt revives sweet memories of late mom Nargis in Mother's Day tribute

The 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' star celebrates Mothering Sunday with emotional tribute to late mom, Nargis

Sanjay Dutt revives sweet memories of late mom Nargis in Mothers Day tribute
Sanjay Dutt revives sweet memories of late mom Nargis in Mother's Day tribute 

Sanjay Dutt is remembering his late mother, Nargis, on 2026 International Mother's Day.

The Akhri Sawal star took to his Instagram account to share his core childhood memories with his mother, who was also a veteran Bollywood actress.

On Sunday, May 9th, Dutt scribbled a teary note for his mom, as he wrote, "Mumma, I miss you. I wish you were here with me. Your love and blessings are always with me. Love you, mom."

The 66-year-old Indian actor and film producer also shared a monochromatic photo featuring himself and the iconic actress.

In one of the stills, Sanjay Dutt's sisters Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt also accompanied him as the three gathered around their mother Nargis Dutt in an adorable snap.

Nargis Dutt's tragic death: 

For those unaware, Nargis died in 1981 of pancreatic cancer, only three days before her son Sanjay Dutt made his debut in Hindi films with the film Rocky.

Recently, on her death anniversary, Priya penned an emotional note on social media for her “biggest inspiration,” her mother.

"Remembering my mother, who taught me life’s most important values. Her compassion, courage and selflessness weren’t just qualities; they were a way of life she passed on to us. Mum showed me what it means to lead with heart and live with dignity," Priya wrote on her official X account.

Nargis Dutt shares her three children—son Sanjay Dutt and daughters Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt—with her husband, actor Sunil Dutt, who died at the age of 75 in May 2005.   

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