Ushna Shah announces first pregnancy with Hamza Amin in heart-melting post

Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin’s family is growing from two to three.
The Balaa actress turned to Instagram on Friday, May 8, to drop a heart-melting joint post with her husband, sharing a joyful news with fans.
In the post, the 36-year-old Pakistan actress announced that she is expecting her first child with Hamza.
“So much for abs this summer #aminpartyofthree,” she sweetly captioned along with a man, a woman, and a baby emoji.
Accompanying the heartfelt announcement was a carousel of captivating snaps from Ushna and Hamza’s pregnancy photo shoot, showing the couple’s posing lovingly.
For the special photo shoot, the lovebirds matched in cream-colored outfits, with the Cheekh actress wearing a floor-length flowy gown adorned with intricate gold embroidery.
Meanwhile, Ushna’s golfer husband rocked a casual yet stylish shirt with a pair of trousers.
Celebrities’ reactions to Ushna Shah pregnancy:
Shortly after Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin announced the joyful news, the entertainment industry buzzed with excitement and showered the couple with love.
“Bismillahhh for you ushhh . Big hugs,” commented Dur-e-Fishan, while Minal Khan gushed, “This is so beautiful. Congrats mama.”
Kubra Khan wrote, “Allahuma Barik.”
“A mini baddy is on the wayyyyyy mashallah mashallah. In Race for the fav khala,” penned Zoya Nasir.
Kinza Hashmi and Sajal Aly wished, “MashaALLAH congratulations,” while morning show host Nida Yasir expressed, “Mashallah congrats.very good news.”
Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin:
Ushna Shah tied the knot with professional golfer Hamza Amin on February 26, 2023, in Karachi, two months after announcing her engagement.