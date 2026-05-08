News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Ushna Shah announces first pregnancy with Hamza Amin in heart-melting post

The ‘Balaa’ actress shares an adorable post announcing first pregnancy with husband, Hamza Amin

Ushna Shah announces first pregnancy with Hamza Amin in heart-melting post
Ushna Shah announces first pregnancy with Hamza Amin in heart-melting post

Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin’s family is growing from two to three.

The Balaa actress turned to Instagram on Friday, May 8, to drop a heart-melting joint post with her husband, sharing a joyful news with fans.

In the post, the 36-year-old Pakistan actress announced that she is expecting her first child with Hamza.

“So much for abs this summer #aminpartyofthree,” she sweetly captioned along with a man, a woman, and a baby emoji.

Accompanying the heartfelt announcement was a carousel of captivating snaps from Ushna and Hamza’s pregnancy photo shoot, showing the couple’s posing lovingly.

For the special photo shoot, the lovebirds matched in cream-colored outfits, with the Cheekh actress wearing a floor-length flowy gown adorned with intricate gold embroidery.

Meanwhile, Ushna’s golfer husband rocked a casual yet stylish shirt with a pair of trousers.

Celebrities’ reactions to Ushna Shah pregnancy:

Shortly after Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin announced the joyful news, the entertainment industry buzzed with excitement and showered the couple with love.

“Bismillahhh for you ushhh . Big hugs,” commented Dur-e-Fishan, while Minal Khan gushed, “This is so beautiful. Congrats mama.”

Kubra Khan wrote, “Allahuma Barik.”

“A mini baddy is on the wayyyyyy mashallah mashallah. In Race for the fav khala,” penned Zoya Nasir.

Kinza Hashmi and Sajal Aly wished, “MashaALLAH congratulations,” while morning show host Nida Yasir expressed, “Mashallah congrats.very good news.”

Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin:

Ushna Shah tied the knot with professional golfer Hamza Amin on February 26, 2023, in Karachi, two months after announcing her engagement.

‘Bhooth Bangla’ controversy takes shocking turn as makers release statement
‘Bhooth Bangla’ controversy takes shocking turn as makers release statement
Sanjay Dutt’s 'Aakhri Sawal' to hit cinemas on THIS date after censor approval
Sanjay Dutt’s 'Aakhri Sawal' to hit cinemas on THIS date after censor approval
‘Dhurandhar’ producer hints at major surprise after franchise success
‘Dhurandhar’ producer hints at major surprise after franchise success
Shakti Kapoor strongly refutes death rumours
Shakti Kapoor strongly refutes death rumours
Nora Fatehi told to leave India after issuing apology over ‘Sarke Chunar’ row
Nora Fatehi told to leave India after issuing apology over ‘Sarke Chunar’ row
‘Bhooth Bangla’ hits controversy as Akshay Kumar takes break from acting
‘Bhooth Bangla’ hits controversy as Akshay Kumar takes break from acting
Ishaan Khatter returns to comedy after ‘Homebound’ success
Ishaan Khatter returns to comedy after ‘Homebound’ success
Junaid Khan makes bombshell confession on Aamir Khan’s legacy
Junaid Khan makes bombshell confession on Aamir Khan’s legacy
‘Dhurandhar 2’ vs Trimurti Films: Legal fight over song takes shocking turn
‘Dhurandhar 2’ vs Trimurti Films: Legal fight over song takes shocking turn
Akshay Kumar takes break from films after 'secret' eye surgery: Here's what happened
Akshay Kumar takes break from films after 'secret' eye surgery: Here's what happened
Arjun Kapoor’s personality rights case gets unexpected ruling
Arjun Kapoor’s personality rights case gets unexpected ruling
Priyanka Chopra drops bombshell update on 'Citadel' Season 2
Priyanka Chopra drops bombshell update on 'Citadel' Season 2

Popular News

US expects Tehran’s response to peace proposal soon: Here's what Iranian officials say

US expects Tehran’s response to peace proposal soon: Here's what Iranian officials say
8 minutes ago
Genshin Impact codes for May 2026 to enjoy exciting freebies

Genshin Impact codes for May 2026 to enjoy exciting freebies
2 hours ago
King Charles' estate gives major blow to Harry, Meghan just weeks before UK arrival

King Charles' estate gives major blow to Harry, Meghan just weeks before UK arrival
5 hours ago