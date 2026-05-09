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Kriti Sanon slams subtle gender bias in Bollywood film industry practices

The 'Mimi' star revealed that financial negotiations in films often impact actresses more than male actors

Kriti Sanon slams subtle gender bias in Bollywood film industry practices
Kriti Sanon slams subtle gender bias in Bollywood film industry practices

Kriti Sanon has spoken out about the persistence of patriarchy in the film industry, recalling how she once noticed a male co-star receiving a “better car,” highlighting ongoing gender disparities in treatment on set.

While conversing with GQ India, the Mimi starlet revealed that financial negotiations in films often impact actresses more than male actors, adding that producers frequently try to cut costs by reducing the female lead’s fee first.

“There’s been some struggle around money. When they [producers] have to cut corners, they often negotiate down the female lead’s fee, even though a large chunk of the budget goes to the male actor,” Kriti said.

“Patriarchy is still deeply ingrained in the industry, and we have to keep shaking things up to move towards equality,” she shared.

Kriti also pointed to subtle on-set inequalities, recalling how female actors are often made ready first to avoid delays for male co-stars—something she says reflects deeper, underlying bias in the industry.

“It’s subconscious, but it needs to change,” she added.

The Do Patti star recalled an early-career incident where a male co-star received better on-set facilities despite being her equal in standing, noting that it reflected how respect and priority on set can still be influenced by gender rather than experience.

“I remember small things, like a male co-star, who wasn’t a senior, getting a better car. Of course, it wasn’t about the car, but about being respected equally,” she said.

Kriti Sanon is currently busy with the promotions of Cocktail 2, which is scheduled to release on June 19, 2026.

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