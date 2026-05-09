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Diljit Dosanjh sets record straight on career change claims amid political buzz

The 'Naina' singer gears up to appear next in upcoming romantic drama, 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'

Diljit Dosanjh sets record straight on career change claims amid political buzz
Diljit Dosanjh sets record straight on career change claims amid political buzz 

Diljit Dosanjh has given a befitting response after a civil society group appealed to the singer to be the next face of Punjab politics.

On Saturday, May 9th, the popular Indian singer-turned-actor cleared the air on switching professional careers.

Dosanjh shared an article on his official X account that suggested whether the singer could be the leader of Punjab.

Diljit Dosanjh's response on joining politics: 

In response, the Border 2 actor replied, "Never… my job is to entertain. I am very happy in my field. Thank you so much."

Fans' reaction on Diljit Dosanjh's response: 

As his response sparked buzz on social media, fans divided online, with some believing he might enter politics while others defended his stance. 

One sarcastically compared Dosanjh with actress Kangana Ranaut, "Kangana ji used to say the same thing too," but ended up joining politics in 2025.

"You are inadvertently being played. And in the history of Sikhs, signs are that you are against your brethren. Virtue signalling can only work for some time," another said.

While a third supported him, "You were an Entertainer, you’re an Entertainer, and you will be an Entertainer."

The political buzz initially emerged after a report claimed that a civil society group, Jaago Punjab Manch, publicly appealed to Dosanjh to join due to his popularity and fame, labelling him as a "cash-strapped, drug-affected" kind of leader that Punjab needs. 

P.C. Diljit Dosanjh/X account
P.C. Diljit Dosanjh/X account 

Notably, the Hass Hass crooner also drew the attention of fans for his political stances, when he called out for raising Khalistani flags during his concert in Canada. 

Professional front of Diljit Dosanjh: 

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh last appeared in the superhit star-studded film Border 2, alongside Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Sunny Deol and others.

He will next be seen in director Imtiaz Ali's upcoming romantic drama, Main Vaapas Aaunga, which will release in June of this year. 

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