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Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja reveal second child's name in emotional post just before Mother's Day

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor set to celebrate 2026 Mother's Day alongside their two sons

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja reveal second childs name in emotional post just before Mothers Day
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja reveal second child's name in emotional post just before Mother's Day 

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have moved fans ahead of Mother’s Day celebrations in a major family update.

The couple, who welcomed their second child in March of this year, turned to their official Instagram account on Saturday, May 9th, to reveal their little munchkin’s name with a heartfelt announcement.

"In the spirit of the divine force that has once again transformed our lives. Born on the sacred day of Ekadashi, under Vishnu’s grace, our second son feels like a sign, a karmic alignment, a divine pairing with his brother, and a blessing we deeply honour," the proud parents announced.

Sonam and Anand revealed that they named their son Rudralokh Kapoor Ahuja as they officially welcomed the newborn to the family.

They further explained that the meaning of the name is "Rudra from the root rud, “to roar,” is the mightiest of the mighty."

For those unaware, in Hinduism, Rudra is a name for a deity, particularly in the Vedas, and is widely identified as an early form or a fierce aspect of Lord Shiva, the one who eradicates suffering at its source, the divine force behind storms, breath, healing, and renewal.

This update came just a day before Sonam Kapoor marked her first Mothering Sunday as mom of two, on Sunday, May 10th.

Sonam and Anand are also parents to their first son, Vayu, whom they welcomed on August 20th, 2022, after four years of togetherness.    

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