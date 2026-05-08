‘Bhooth Bangla’ controversy takes shocking turn as makers release statement

The controversy surrounding Bhooth Bangla movie is finally being addressed by the makers.
The backlash that soon turned into a controversy began when several vendors associated with the film claimed that their payments were still pending despite the movie’s tremendous success.
Now, Balaji Telefilms, the makers of the Akshay Kumar starrer formally responded to the allegations, denying the claims of unclear dues.
According to the makers, the production house has duly cleared and fulfilled all its contractual payment obligations.
In a statement via Mid-Day, the house stated, “Balaji Telefilms Limited has fulfilled all its contractual payment obligations in relation to various projects undertaken by the company.”
The Priyadarshan directional landed in hot waters earlier this week after one of the vendors claimed that the makers owe him close to ₹30 lakh in fees.
Another member claimed that he has been waiting months to be paid their fee of ₹18 lakh.
Released on April 17, Bhooth Bangla that stars Kumar in the leading role, also stars Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani.
The horror-comedy movie has so far grossed over ₹231 crore worldwide.
The latest movie revolves around London-based man named Arjun and his sister, who unexpectedly inherits a fortune and a palace from their grandfather.
He travels to Mangalpur, India, to prepare the palace for his sister’s wedding and things take a twisted turn upon his arrival.