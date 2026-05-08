Sanjay Dutt’s 'Aakhri Sawal' to hit cinemas on THIS date after censor approval

Sanjay Dutt-starrer Aakhri Sawal has received clearance from the CBFC, with the makers confirmed it's theatrical release date.
The film faced delays during CBFC certification, creating uncertainty over its release timeline and promotional rollout, including a postponed trailer launch.
Following the censor clearance, the production team has restarted its marketing campaign.
Aakhri Sawal has drawn attention since its announcement, especially after a teaser hinting at politically and historically sensitive themes sparked widespread online discussion.
Sharing the latest poster on social media, the makers wrote, “Tomorrow, the nation will witness the truth. The wait is over — the most awaited trailer drops tomorrow. #AakhriSawal Trailer out tomorrow Get ready to know the answer on 15th May only in cinemas.”
Along with Dutt, the cast includes Namashi Chakraborty, Tridha Choudhury, Amit Sadh, Neetu Chandra and Sameera Reddy, while Abhijeet Mohan Warang directs and Utkarsh Naithani handles story, screenplay and dialogues.
Aakhri Sawal is presented by Nikhil Nanda and jointly produced with Sanjay Dutt, with additional co-producers attached, aiming for a pan-India release in several languages.
With the CBFC hurdle now behind it and the trailer launch set for tomorrow, the film’s promotional campaign is expected to intensify in the coming days ahead of its May 15 release.