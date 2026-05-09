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Salman Khan cheers for Anurag Kashyap’s 'Bandar' despite feud with Abhinav Kashyap

Salman Khan has shown support for Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film Bandar, starring Bobby Deol

Salman Khan cheers for Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar despite feud with Abhinav Kashyap
Salman Khan cheers for Anurag Kashyap’s 'Bandar' despite feud with Abhinav Kashyap

Salman Khan has shown support for Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film Bandar, despite his long-running fallout with the director’s brother, Abhinav Kashyap.

Despite his long-running feud with Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap, the Bollywood star has shown support for Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film Bandar, starring Bobby Deol.

Amid filming his next untitled project with Nayanthara in Mumbai, Khan took a moment to support Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra’s upcoming film Bandar, sharing its teaser on social media shortly after its May 7 release.

He posted the teaser on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Bandar Teaser out now! The movie starring Bobby releases on June 5!"

The Sultan star also dropped the teaser on his Instagram stories and wrote, "B for Bobby deol A for aag N nahi jaoge toh pachtaoge D for deol ABB sunny deol A for abhi kya? Aamir khan? R for Race so Race to the cinema to see it Akele mat jaana doston ke saath jao aur haan Bandar karega ab sab ko Cinema ke andar."


Notably, the move has fueled online discussion given Khan’s long-running feud with Anurag’s brother, Abhinav Kashyap, who previously made several allegations against the actor and his family.

Abhinav Kashyap has repeatedly accused Khan of taking undue credit for Dabangg and alleged manipulation behind the scenes.

He also recently claimed on a podcast that Salman made things difficult for his brother, Anurag Kashyap, during Tere Naam, ultimately leading him to leave the project.

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