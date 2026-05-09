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‘Dhurandhar’ to return with third installment? Makers drop major update

Ranveer Singh-led ‘Dhurandhar’ gets exciting update as speculation for third installment grow after massive success

‘Dhurandhar’ to return with third installment? Makers drop major update
‘Dhurandhar’ to return with third installment? Makers drop major update

An exciting update has been shared to thrill Dhurandhar fans.

In a major update shared by Pinkvilla on Friday, May 8, it was reported that the Ranveer Singh-led action-packed franchise may soon be renewed for its third installment.

During a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Dhurandhar producer Jyoti Deshpande was questioned about the future of the blockbuster franchise.

Answering the query, she teased that the makers are not done with the epic movie franchise yet and shared that there’s an exciting surprise for fans later on in 2026.

“Dhurandhar, we are not done with it yet. Hopefully, we will have a surprise for the audience later on in the year. Something up our sleeves,” she said.

Jyoti’s big statement immediately sparked a series of exciting theories, as some of the fans speculated for Dhurandhar 3 release, while others suggested that a spin-off must be in the pipeline.

About Dhurandhar:

Released on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar is an Indian spy-action thriller movie written and directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh.

It also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in the ensemble cast.

Following its massive success, the makers released the film’s sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, on March 19, 2026, which became the second-highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

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