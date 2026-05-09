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Aamir Khan reunites with ‘Lagaan’ director for legendary Indian cricketer’s biopic

‘Lagaan’ director Ashutosh Gowarikar teams up with Aamir Khan for an emotional period sports drama film

Aamir Khan reunites with ‘Lagaan’ director for legendary Indian cricketer’s biopic
Aamir Khan reunites with ‘Lagaan’ director for legendary Indian cricketer’s biopic

Aamir Khan has once again joined forces with Ashutosh Gowarikar for a major project.

On Friday, May 8, Pinkvilla reported that the Taare Zameen Par star has reunited with the director of his iconic 2001 movie, Lagaan, for another period sports drama film based on the life of a legendary Indian cricketer.

According to the update, Khan and Gowarikar are in talks to collaborate for a biopic on the life of Lala Amarnath, who is considered to be the father figure of Indian cricket.

Speaking to the outlet, sources revealed that the movie is currently in the advanced stage with multiple script reading sessions already completed.

“The team is aggressively working on this story for a while now and the final draft also has creative inputs from the maverick duo Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi. It’s an emotional, inspiring sports drama set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak partition in 1947,” shared an insider.

They also revealed, “The makers are aiming to take the film on floors by the end of this year with the intent to begin shooting around September 2026. Extensive prep work is already underway, and apart from Aamir Khan, another leading actor is expected to come on board to play the parallel lead, the role of Lala Amarnath’s closest friend.”

It is worth noting that the film will mark Aamir Khan’s return to cricket-themed cinema after his blockbuster 2001 film Lagaan, which is widely regarded as one of Indian cinema’s most iconic sports dramas.

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