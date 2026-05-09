Saif Ali Khan details Shah Rukh Khan's long association as 'Kartavya' reunites them  

Saif Ali Khan has opened up about how it feels to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan after a decade.
The Race actor attended the grand trailer launch of his upcoming film, Kartavya, which is produced by the King Khan, on Friday, May 8th.
During the star-studded event, Saif reflected on his on-screen and off-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh after their film, Kal Ho Naa Ho.
Speaking at the trailer launch, the Cocktail actor described Shah Rukh as someone he has always admired professionally and personally.
"I've had a lovely and long association with Shah Rukh. He's someone I look up to in many, many ways," the Hum Tum actor added.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's life partner said Shah Rukh approached him about the script, encouraged him to hear the story before meeting director Pulkit.
"I didn’t meet him on set because he’s one of those producers who believes that a director should be free to operate and make the film he wants to make," Saif noted.
For those unaware, Saif Ali Khan has reunited with Shah Rukh Khan after their iconic film, Kal Ho Naa Ho, also stars Preity Zinta.
Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan, Kartavya is set to premiere on Netflix on 15th May.