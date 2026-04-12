Kris Jenner gushes over 'angel' granddaughter True on her 8th: 'You are sunshine'

Kris Jenner knows how to make her "angel" granddaughter's day special!
The 70-year-old socialite momager took to Instagram on Sunday, April 12, to ring in her granddaughter and Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True Thompson's, eighth birthday.
In the post, The Kardashians alum shared a 16-photo carousel, featuring adorable photos of the birthday girl.
"Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter, True!!! You are sunshine, sweetness, and pure joy all wrapped into one," penned Kris as she began the heartfelt birthday tribute.
She continued to gush, "You light up every room with your smile and your big, beautiful heart. Watching you grow into the kind, funny, smart and loving little girl you are has been one of the greatest gifts of my life."
"You are the best big sister, daughter, cousin, niece and granddaughter and one of my favorite things you do is your amazing spontaneous dance routines and the dancing after dinner!!! I love you endlessly, my angel. Happy birthday True!!" the mom-of-six concluded.
Who is True Thompson?
Born on April 12, 2018, in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, True Thompson is the daughter of American media personality Khloé Kardashian and basketball player Tristan Thompson.
How many kids does Khloé Kardashian have?
Khloé Kardashian has two children, daughter True Thompson and son Tatum Thompson, whom she shared with her ex-partner, Tristan Thompson.