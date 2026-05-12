Jen Kiggans responds to backlash over racist remarks about Hakeem Jeffries

A Republican congresswoman from Virginia defended herself amid calls for her to resign after she agreed with a radio host’s remark referring to House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ “cotton-picking hands.”
According to CNN, the comment was made during Rep. Jen Kiggans’ appearance on “Richmond’s Morning News” on Monday to talk about her state’s redistricting fight. During the interview, radio host Rich Herrera said Jeffries, who is Black, should “get your cotton-picking hands off of Virginia.”
“That’s right,” Kiggans said in response. “Ditto.”
Later Monday, Kiggans, in a post on X, said she doesn’t “condone” Herrera’s language but described the backlash as a “lie and distortion” from Democrats.
“This is precisely what’s wrong with Democrats. Every lie and distortion is intended to distract from getting their hats handed to them and the Virginia Supreme Court’s clear message: stop trying to rig our elections,” Kiggans said.
She continued, “The radio host should not have used that language and I do not -and did not - condone it. It was obvious to anyone listening that I was agreeing Hakeem Jefferies (sic) should stay out of Virginia.”
Merriam-Webster notes that the term is “widely considered offensive” as it calls back to work enslaved Black people were forced to do in cotton fields.