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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Manish Malhotra's mother Garima dies at 94, celebrities pay tribute

The 'Gustaakh Ishq' director's team confirmed the tragic death of his mother

  • By Fatima Hassan
Manish Malhotras mother Garima dies at 94, celebrities pay tribute
Manish Malhotra's mother Garima dies at 94, celebrities pay tribute  

Bollywood’s renowned fashion designer, Manish Malhotra’s mother, Garima Malhotra, passed away at the age of 94.

On Thursday, March 19, the 59-year-old couturier’s team confirmed the tragic news; however, the cause of her death is yet to be shared.

"With gratitude for a life beautifully lived, we share the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, Mrs Garima Malhotra, at the age of 94," the statement read.

They went on sharing the details of her mass funeral, "Having been blessed with a long and fulfilling journey, she leaves behind cherished memories, generations of love, and a legacy that will continue to guide us."

"The cremation ceremony will be held on March 20, 2026, at 10 am. We invite you to join us in offering prayers and bidding her a respectful farewell. Om Shanti," they concluded. 

As the devastating news broke on social media, several Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar, Karishma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and others, visited his residence to offer condolences.

On the work front, Manish Malhotra made his directorial debut with Gustaakh Ishq, which released in November last year, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma.   

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