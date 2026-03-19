Kartik Aaryan, Preity Zinta cheer 'Dhurandhar 2' with major shout-outs

While Dhurandhar 2 has stirred a massive frenzy among fans, it has also created a wild buzz among celebrities.
On Thursday, March 19, the second installment of Ranveer Singh's 2025 blockbuster movie, Dhurandhar, finally hit the cinemas, with fans waiting in long queues to watch the anticipated sequel.
However, the hype isn't just limited to fans only, as Indian stars, including Kartik Aaryan and Preity Zinta, are also joining in the buzz with their reviews to the "mindblowing" movie.
Taking to his official Instagram Stories, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor hyped up Dhurandhar 2 by writing, "#DhurandharTheRevenge is Top Notch @adityadharfilms has created an unforgettable cinematic experience And @ranveersingh delivers a Storm. A Must Watch !!"
Meanwhile, the Veer Zaara actress also shared a detailed review on her Instagram handle.
"Watched Dhurandhar 2 last night & all I want to say is 'Revenge should be like Dhurandhar otherwise it should not be.' Direction, Acting, music, editing, story, casting & every other department is MINDBLOWING," she gushed.
Continuing her statement, the Kal Ho Naa Ho star mentioned the star cast of the film and its director, giving them special shout-outs for the incredible work.
"Finally I wanna say #JaiHind to every unknown man & woman out there. Don't miss this folks !" concluded Zinta.
Besides Kartik Aaryan and Preity Zinta, other celebs, including Allu Arjun and Sidharth Malhotra also heaped praise on the thrilling film.
Dhurandhar 2 release date:
Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 was released on Thursday, March 19, 2026.