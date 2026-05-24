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FIFA World Cup 2026: Shakira teams up with Burna Boy for official anthem

The 'Waka Waka' hitmaker released new FIFA anthem ahead of the football championship

FIFA World Cup 2026: Shakira teams up with Burna Boy for official anthem
FIFA World Cup 2026: Shakira teams up with Burna Boy for official anthem 

Shakira has geared up to rule the 2026 FIFA World Cup with his new banger. 

The Colombian singer and songwriter has collaborated with Burna Boy for this year's official music video of DAI DAI.

On Saturday, May 23rd, Shakira and Burna Boy turned to their Instagram account to drop the FIFA anthem.

"We're Ready! The official video for DAI DAI, the FIFA World Cup 2026 song, is here! A big thank you to @leomessi, @k.mbappe, @luisdiaz19_, @vinijr, #RodrigoHernandez, @takefusa.kubo, @sant.gimenez, @alphonsodavies, @jamalmusiala10, @cmpulisic, @harrykane, @erling," they stated in the caption.

Fans reaction on the music video: 

As the music video garnered attention on social media, several fans expressed their excitement over the new song, with one commenting, "Absolute. We can’t wait for July 19! Thank you to everyone who’s been streaming Dai Dai in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund."

"She is everything and some perfect," another noted.

While a third said, "Just wonderful that video, @Shakira gave us footballers that will be present in the world cup, stadium, planet, universe, children, joy, choreography, angel of independence, communes or favelas, body and attitude, Shakira, Burna Boy Dai Dai."

This marks the second time Shakira is the artist behind the official song for the World Cup, as her multi-platinum single Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) was the official tune of the 2010 tournament in South Africa. 

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is taking place across North America, hosted jointly by Canada, Mexico, and the United States from June 11 to July 19, 2026. 

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