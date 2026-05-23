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Is Brad Pitt planning a third marriage? Inside his relationship with Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been romantically linked since 2022

Is Brad Pitt planning a third marriage? Inside his relationship with Ines de Ramon
Is Brad Pitt planning a third marriage? Inside his relationship with Ines de Ramon  

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, are once again in a tight spot after recent family developments. 

Page Six reported on Saturday, May 23rd, that an insider close to the couple spilt the beans that the Fight Club actor has no plans to settle with his longtime partner, particularly after his painful past with his ex-wife, Angeline Jolie.

Despite being "very happy" and peaceful with his jewellery designer girlfriend, Pitt still needs time for the biggest commitment of his life. 

"He has a great partner whom he appreciates, but there is no rush in that direction," the tipster revealed.

The source further shared that Pitt, 62, has delayed his marriage with "supportive" de Ramon as he is heartbroken by the fact that his six kids, Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17, have been estranged from him due to their parents' separation. 

"There has been a campaign of alienation [by Jolie] which has been successful. The antagonism is huge; he has been alienated from the kids completely. It is devastating to him," another source told Daily Mail.

So far, neither Brad Pitt nor Ines De Ramon has responded to these marriage rumours. 

This update came shortly after Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s adopted daughter, Zahara, attended her graduation ceremony, where she officially dropped her last name, Pitt.

Multiple reports claimed that the actor, who settled his messy legal divorce with Oscar-nominated actress in December 2024, was not invited to the graduation ceremony. 

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