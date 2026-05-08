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Shakti Kapoor strongly refutes death rumours

The Veteran Bollywood actor recently became target of recent death hoax

Shakti Kapoor strongly refutes death rumours
Shakti Kapoor strongly refutes death rumours

Shakti Kapoor has strongly refuted the rumours of his own death that became viral on social media platforms.

Reacting strongly to the viral fake news, the 73-year-old actor took to Instagram, assuring everyone that he is “healthy and happy.”

In a video message, Kapoor addressed his fans and followers, saying, “Hello everyone. My death news is all fake. I am healthy and happy.”


In the end, the Rangeela Raja performer, who appeared calm and composed, went on to say, “Please ignore it.”

Donning a purple vest, the Andaz Apna Apna actor, in the same video, declared his plans to pursue legal action against those behind the spread of the fake death rumours.

“I am going to do a cyber complaint about it because this is not good,” the father of Shraddha Kapoor in the end noted.

Known for his villainous and comic roles, Shakti Kapoor last seen in the 2025 movie Mere Husband Ki Biwi and Bollywood Vellapanti.

The Veteran Bollywood actor has several upcoming projects including Telugu Khatarnak Gallu, releasing in October 2026, Shakti Shalini, releasing in December 2026, and Bollywood Teri Meherbaniyan, scheduled to hit thetares in 2027.

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