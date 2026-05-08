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‘Dhurandhar’ producer hints at major surprise after franchise success

‘Dhurandhar’ and ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ have together earned over ₹3,000 crore worldwide

‘Dhurandhar’ producer hints at major surprise after franchise success
‘Dhurandhar’ producer hints at major surprise after franchise success

Looks the makers of Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar are not done with its franchise.

The producer of Dhurandhar has reportedly hinted at a major surprise, following the franchise's success.

In a recent development, during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios shared that the franchise still has more in store.

“We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet,” she said, adding, “We’ll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year.”

“There’s something up our sleeves," Deshpande noted.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Jio CEO also revealed what Dhar is doing now a days, sharing, “Right now, Aditya is spending time with his son.”

Jyoti Deshpande’s interview leads to a possible sequel, or a spin-off of the Dhurandhar franchise, as per the fans’ speculation.

However, there has been no official announcement regarding the sequel of Dhurandhar so far.

The Dhurandhar universe is based on two parts; the first part was released in in December 2025, and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge in March 2026.

The spy-thriller stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun,

The supporting case also includes Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor.

Both Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge have together earned over ₹3,000 crore worldwide.

‘Dhurandhar’ and ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ have together earned over ₹3,000 crore worldwide



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