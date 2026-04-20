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Anne Hathaway makes dramatic confession about husband Adam Shulman: ‘He’s the most…’

Anne Hathaway has five movies slated for this year; ‘Mother Mary’, ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, ‘The Odyssey’, ‘The End of Oak Street’ and ‘Verity’

Anne Hathaway makes dramatic confession about husband Adam Shulman: ‘He’s the most…’
Anne Hathaway makes dramatic confession about husband Adam Shulman: ‘He’s the most…’

Anne Hathaway made a dramatic confession about her husband, Adam Shulman, stating that he supports her completely.

The 43-year-old actress gave an interview to PEOPLE in her cover story for World's Most Beautiful 2026, where she spilled, “This year in particular was unusual. He and I both know that it’s probably never going to happen like this again.”

Hathaway went on to say, “And the way he stepped up, I mean, in every possible way, he’s the most extraordinary person I’ve ever met.”

The actress, who has five movie projects slated for this year, did not stop gushing over her film producer husband, as she said that she is so lucky that he’s her partner that she spends her life with.

@people Introducing PEOPLE’s #WorldsMostBeautiful cover star: #AnneHathaway. ♥️ Watch the full special at the link in our bio. #ThePrincessDiaries #TheDevilWearsPrada #TheDarkKnightRises ♬ original sound - People Magazine


“If I didn’t know that before this past year, I think I really know it now because with absolutely everything he’s just, he’s on it. He holds it down," said the The Idea of You actress said, adding, "I hope that doesn’t sound like I’m bragging, but he’s a dream partner to me."

In the end, the The Witches actress noted that she is grateful that she and her 45-year-old husband "work well together."

It’s worth mentioning here that Hathaway, and Adam Shulman first met at the 2008 Palm Springs International Film Festival and later got married in 2012.

The couple shares two sons, 10-year-old Jonathan, and 6-year-old Jack.

On the professional front, Anne Hathaway has five movies lined up; Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street and Verity.

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