King Charles to mark special milestone at key event after Beatrice, Eugenie ban

King Charles is set to celebrate a major milestone at this year’s garden parties.
In a new report published on Saturday, March 21, GB News shared that Buckingham Palace has made a major announcement about the British monarch’s upcoming royal events, noting that he will also mark a special milestone on the occasion.
For this summer, the palace has rolled out a series of garden parties, set to take place at the Palace and the Palace of Holywoodhouse.
Three of the parties, hosted to recognize and celebrate the frontline worker from across the U.K., will be held at Buckingham Palace, while the fourth and final one will take place in Edinburgh.
In the update, the Royal Family shared that the events in central London will be organized on May 6, 8, and 12, while the Palace of Holyroodhouse party is scheduled for June 30.
Additionally, two separate parties have also been announced for the upcoming summer, in which King Charles will celebrate a special milestone.
As per the outlet, during the first event, the monarch will mark the 50th anniversary of the King’s Trust at Buckingham Palace in May for the The King’s Trust 50th Anniversary Garden Party.
Meanwhile, the second party will be The Not Forgotten Association Annual Garden Party.
This update comes weeks after it was reported that King Charles has banned his nieces, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, from attending the 2026 Royal Ascot after their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s, embarrassing new scandals linked to Jeffrey Epstein.