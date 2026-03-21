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  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Princess Kate, Prince William mark special occasion with delightful message

Kensington Palace releases Kate Middleton, Prince William’s special message with moving video

  • By Bushra Saleem
Princess Kate, Prince William mark special occasion with delightful message
Princess Kate, Prince William mark special occasion with delightful message

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton celebrate a special event with a special message.

The Prince and Princess of Wales marked International Day of Forests by raising awareness about the rarest habitat in the UK.

Taking to Instagram, the Kingston Palace shared a video showing how “the Duchy of Cornwall is working to protect and restore these landscapes so nature, wildlife and communities can thrive for generations to come.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge wrote, “Celebrating International Day of Forests by shining a light on one of the UK’s rarest habitats, temperate rainforests.”

The Duchy of Cornwall is a private estate which was established by Edward III and is currently held by William. It comprises 128,922 acres of land, including farmland, forests, rivers, coastline, residential, and commercial properties, not only in Cornwall but also across 19 counties.

As per its website, “The Duchy of Cornwall is an estate committed to empowering communities, championing its tenants, supporting mental health, and tackling climate challenges through its net zero goal and environmental initiatives.”


It is worth noting that William’s message about protecting forests came at the time when he was reportedly asked by King Charles to solve the longstanding rift with his brother Prince Harry ahead of his UK visit with wife Meghan Markle.

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