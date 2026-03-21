Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's siblings forced to pick side after his arrest

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's shocking arrest had caused panic and troubles for several individuals in the royal circle, especially for his siblings.
The former prince was arrested on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office relating to his association with Jeffrey Epstein.
While Andrew was released after 11 hours in police custody under investigation, a royal commentator has claimed that his siblings are in an "incredibly difficult situation" following the arrest.
This comes as King Charles vowed to cooperate with any investigation linked to his brother in a statement, noting that no one is above law.
The former BBC royal correspondent said that while for the monarch his duty comes before his family, "for Anne and Edward, it may not seem quite so clear cut."
Talking to the Mirror, she added, "We have to presume that Andrew has protested his innocence not only publicly, but privately to his family. And it must be tough to look your brother in the eye and tell him that you don’t believe him."
The commentator shared that while she is not aware if the siblings had any private discussion, the constant allegations "must surely have shaken any trust they had in their brother".
"I'm sure, on a human level, they must be concerned about Andrew's well-being and mental health," she said.
She continued, "But I have absolutely no doubt that their priority is their loyalty to their eldest brother, the King, and to the institution of monarchy. And if that means leaving Andrew largely to fend for himself, then I think that is what they will do."
On the other hand, Andrew is set to take up residency in Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate, and as per royal sources, the relocation could be imminent.