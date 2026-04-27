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Chris Brown mocks haters bashing his and Usher tour: ‘These fake woke...’

Chris Brown and Usher are set to headline joint The R&B Tour in June 2026

Chris Brown mocks haters bashing his and Usher tour: ‘These fake woke...’
Chris Brown mocks haters bashing his and Usher tour: ‘These fake woke...’

Chris Brown recently declared an online war against the online trolls over his and Usher’s The R&B Tour, set to kick off in June 2026.

The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram Story on Monday, April 27, and addressed the rage bait pages bashing people for wanting to attend their tour and have a good time.

The Under The Influence hitmaker began, “The funniest and the weirdest shit ever to me is the fact that poeple have the option to come to my tour and the option not to (sic).”

Chris Brown and Usher are set to headline joint The R&B Tour in June 2026
Chris Brown and Usher are set to headline joint The R&B Tour in June 2026

According to Brown, he knows everyone who is a fan of him and Usher will definitely be in the building, and it will be packed just like last year.

He then added, “But I'm scrolling through insta and tik tok and I come across rage bait pages and or these fake woke stand up for nothing pages bashing people for wanted to come have a good time.”

The Monalisa crooner, in the end, noted, “The dudes hating, I can understand that thinking we gone steal ya girl and shit).”

“BUT THE KARENS, and the self hating hoes be making me LAUGH," Brown said, adding, “I CANT WAIT TO RUB THIS SHIT IN YALL FACE.”

It’s worth mentioning here that Chris Brown and Usher’s R&B Tour will kick off on June 26, 2026, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, and run through December 11.

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