Hilary Duff calls her summer tour a ‘family affair’ amid sister feud

Hilary Duff recently described her upcoming The Lucky Me tour this summer as a family affair.
The 39-year-old singer in an interview with PEOPLE revealed that for her highly anticipated tour, she will be accompanied by her husband, Matthew Koma, and her four children; a teenager son Luca, and daughters Banks, Mae, and Townes.
Sharing that she wants her family for “this stretch”, Duff shared, “They can go home these days.
According to the What Dreams Are Made Of songstress, she feels like there would be no other time when her kids would see the U.S. like this.
"So we're just thinking of it as a big, long road trip," she said, adding, with a laugh, "And hopefully, they don't get bored with seeing my show every night."
For the unversed, her The Lucky Me Tour is scheduled to kick off on June 22, 2026, in West Palm Beach, Florida, at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.
Her tour, which supports her album luck… or something, will feature stops across North America, the UK, and Australia, and is scheduled to conclude in Mexico City in February 2027.
Moreover, her family plans for her upcoming tour come amid her feud with her older sister, Haylie Duff.
Hilary Duff even addressed the estrangement and rift between the two in her 2026 song, We Don't Talk.