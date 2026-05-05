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Isha Ambani blends tradition and luxury in jewel-heavy Met Gala appearance

Isha Ambani honours family legacy with jewel-studded Met Gala 2026 ensemble

Isha Ambani blends tradition and luxury in jewel-heavy Met Gala appearance
Isha Ambani blends tradition and luxury in jewel-heavy Met Gala appearance

Isha Ambani turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala, dazzling in over 200 diamonds, including sentimental pieces from her mother’s jewellery collection.

The Indian billionaire heiress, 34, dazzled at the 2026 Met Gala in a gold sari, finished with a sculptural cape forming a radiant halo effect.

According to Vogue India, the ensemble was a custom Gaurav Gupta sari, crafted with pure gold threads by master artisans at Swadesh.

For the “Fashion Is Art” dress code at the 2026 Met Gala, the standout detail of Isha’s look was a bodice hand-sewn with jewels from her own collection and her mother Nita Ambani’s jewellery vault.


The creation of the sari spanned 1,200+ hours and involved 25 artisans, with the bodice being the most labour-intensive section, Vogue India reports.

The outlet shared that more than 200 mine-cut diamonds were “hand-sewn across the bodice using stones from Nita Ambani's private collection,” per the outlet.

“It's a hand-woven sari, and the blouse is full of my mother's jewelry,” Isha said of her look, which was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, during livestream, adding that the accessories incorporated into the look are all “different sentimental pieces.”

The sentimental pieces, she said, include a “gift that I got when my kids were born,” along with “other things that are sentimental.”

Her look also featured a quirky touch, a glittery mesh handbag carrying what appeared to be a mango, later revealed to be a sculpture by Indian artist Subodh Gupta.

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