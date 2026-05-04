News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Vicky Kaushal eyed to join Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan & Sharman Joshi for ‘3 Idiots 2’

The ‘Love & War’ actor Vicky Kaushal is in talks to join the A-list cast of iconic ‘3 Idiots’ sequel

Vicky Kaushal eyed to join Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan & Sharman Joshi for ‘3 Idiots 2’
Vicky Kaushal eyed to join Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan & Sharman Joshi for ‘3 Idiots 2’

Vicky Kaushal has landed a major gig that can skyrocket his career.

On Monday, May 4, Pinkvilla reported that the Chhaava star has been in talks with the makers of 3 Idiots sequel to join the star-studded cast of the movie that includes Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi.

The 37-year-old Indian film actor is reportedly in “advanced discussions” to come on board as the fourth idiot in the second installment for the iconic 2009 movie.

As per the report, the highly anticipated film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is still in its development phase, with the director and his frequent writing partner Abhijat Joshi actively writing the screenplay.

The duo are carefully crafting the screenplay, making sure that it matches the high standards and legacy of 3 Idiots and also meet fans’ expectation.

Furthermore, the film is set to go on the floor in the second half of 2027.

The insiders revealed that Vicky Kaushal has read the script and is said to have “loved” it, adding that his character will bring an emotional and fresh narrative with the original trip of Aamir Khan and others.

“Kaushal is keen on sharing screen space with Aamir Khan and contributing to a franchise that enjoys immense recall value,” told the source, noting, "Multiple meetings between Vicky, Aamir and Hirani have already taken place, and Vicky has verbally agreed to play the part of 4th Idiot, though the timelines have to align for the entire ensemble.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Love & War actor will fulfil his commitments for Mahavatar, which will reportedly begin production soon and will require a demanding filming schedule.

Besides Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, the original cast of 3 Idiots also included Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Mona Singh, and Omi Vaidya.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor baby no. 2 on the way? Pregnancy rumours go viral
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor baby no. 2 on the way? Pregnancy rumours go viral
Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘marriage’ with Rahul Gandhi: ‘Misleading’
Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘marriage’ with Rahul Gandhi: ‘Misleading’
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal charm fans in first appearance after becoming parents
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal charm fans in first appearance after becoming parents
Javed Akhtar slams ‘propaganda’ label on ‘Dhurandhar’
Javed Akhtar slams ‘propaganda’ label on ‘Dhurandhar’
Salman Khan pens heartfelt tribute to friend of 40 years: ‘No tears for you’
Salman Khan pens heartfelt tribute to friend of 40 years: ‘No tears for you’
Konkona Sen calls out sexism in Bollywood: ‘Big films still need male heroes’
Konkona Sen calls out sexism in Bollywood: ‘Big films still need male heroes’
Tara Sutaria set for high-profile debut amid Aditya Roy Kapur dating buzz
Tara Sutaria set for high-profile debut amid Aditya Roy Kapur dating buzz
Anupam Kher marks 55 years of acting with deep post: 'Something begins to change'
Anupam Kher marks 55 years of acting with deep post: 'Something begins to change'
Diljit Dosanjh draws line between art and politics with shocking move at Canadian concert
Diljit Dosanjh draws line between art and politics with shocking move at Canadian concert
Ayushmann Khurrana calls new film character a 'green flag' amid infidelity row
Ayushmann Khurrana calls new film character a 'green flag' amid infidelity row
Tara Sutaria stirs dating buzz with Aditya Roy Kapur months after Veer Pahariya split
Tara Sutaria stirs dating buzz with Aditya Roy Kapur months after Veer Pahariya split
Karan Johar to dazzle at 2026 Met Gala: Full details leaked
Karan Johar to dazzle at 2026 Met Gala: Full details leaked

Popular News

Donald Trump Jr visits parents home amid wedding delay with Bettina Anderson

Donald Trump Jr visits parents home amid wedding delay with Bettina Anderson
49 minutes ago
Olivia Rodrigo's 'SNL' joke about Jake Paul gets a reaction: 'Here's what he said'

Olivia Rodrigo's 'SNL' joke about Jake Paul gets a reaction: 'Here's what he said'

2 hours ago
Elon Musk contacted OpenAI leadership seeking deal ahead of legal battle

Elon Musk contacted OpenAI leadership seeking deal ahead of legal battle

2 hours ago