Vicky Kaushal eyed to join Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan & Sharman Joshi for ‘3 Idiots 2’

Vicky Kaushal has landed a major gig that can skyrocket his career.
On Monday, May 4, Pinkvilla reported that the Chhaava star has been in talks with the makers of 3 Idiots sequel to join the star-studded cast of the movie that includes Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi.
The 37-year-old Indian film actor is reportedly in “advanced discussions” to come on board as the fourth idiot in the second installment for the iconic 2009 movie.
As per the report, the highly anticipated film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is still in its development phase, with the director and his frequent writing partner Abhijat Joshi actively writing the screenplay.
The duo are carefully crafting the screenplay, making sure that it matches the high standards and legacy of 3 Idiots and also meet fans’ expectation.
Furthermore, the film is set to go on the floor in the second half of 2027.
The insiders revealed that Vicky Kaushal has read the script and is said to have “loved” it, adding that his character will bring an emotional and fresh narrative with the original trip of Aamir Khan and others.
“Kaushal is keen on sharing screen space with Aamir Khan and contributing to a franchise that enjoys immense recall value,” told the source, noting, "Multiple meetings between Vicky, Aamir and Hirani have already taken place, and Vicky has verbally agreed to play the part of 4th Idiot, though the timelines have to align for the entire ensemble.”
It is pertinent to mention that the Love & War actor will fulfil his commitments for Mahavatar, which will reportedly begin production soon and will require a demanding filming schedule.
Besides Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, the original cast of 3 Idiots also included Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Mona Singh, and Omi Vaidya.