Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor baby no. 2 on the way? Pregnancy rumours go viral 

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly expecting their second child.
One of Bollywood’s beloved couples, who tied the knot in 2022, have sparked a buzz after an insider spotted them visiting a gynaecologist’s clinic.
The pregnancy rumours spike after a Reddit user suggested that Alia and Ranbir are quietly seeing doctors as they might be expecting baby number two.
To avoid the media attention, the pair entered and exited discreetly through a back door to keep the news under wraps.
It is worth noting that last month, the Heart of Stone actress was spotted at Hinduja Hospital, leading to social media rumours about the purpose of her visit.
Fans reaction over Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's second pregnancy:
Several of the netizens joined the dots with the couple’s visit to Alia’s solo Hospital trip, with one commented, "Rumours about medical conditions of anyone is NOT tea. Never gossip about the medical conditions of anyone."
"Maybe that’s why she is not attending the Met Gala," another guessed.
While a third said, "If this is true, she surely caught up."
As of now, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are also parents to their three-year-old daughter, Raha Kapoor, have yet to confirm these ongoing pregnancy rumours.