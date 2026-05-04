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Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal charm fans in first appearance after becoming parents

The 'Dhoom 3' starlet and the Dunki star welcomed their son Vihaan Kaushal in Novembe

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal charm fans in first appearance after becoming parents
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal charm fans in first appearance after becoming parents

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted together for the first time since welcoming their son, Vihaan.

The Dhoom 3 starlet and the Dunki star, who welcomed their son Vihaan Kaushal in November, have made their first public appearance together at the airport since becoming parents.

The couple posed for the cameras with smiles, looking relaxed and well-dressed.

For the outing, Vicky opted for a laid-back look in a black T-shirt and jeans, topped with a brown jacket.

Katrina, on the other hand, exuded effortless elegance in an all-black outfit, which she complemented with an overcoat and sleek black sunglasses.


Soon after the video went online, the fans flooded the comments section with love for the couple.

One fan noted, “Gorgeous mommy and daddy,” while another commented, “Vihaan’s cutest parents.”

Some fans were also curious about their little one, with comments like, “Where is baby Kaushal?” and “Vihaan is sitting inside the car.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dated for a brief period before tying the knot in 2021 in a private yet grand ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, attended by close friends and family.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Vihaan Kaushal, in November 2025. 

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