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  • By Fatima Hassan
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Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton romance rumours explode after Tokyo getaway

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian have romantically connected since February of this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton romance rumours explode after Tokyo getaway
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton romance rumours explode after Tokyo getaway 

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were spotted together in Tokyo as romance speculation exploded. 

On Saturday, March 21, the SKIMS founder made a sweet gesture for his current love interest amid his F1 game.

Kim and Lewis were seen in Tokyo, just ahead of the highly anticipated Japanese Grand Prix, which ignited speculation about their blossoming romance.

The two, who have yet to confirm their relationship, are pictured strolling casually through Tokyo streets, as per footage posted online by a fan.

During the outing, the reality television star was dressed in a curve-hugging grey dress and heels, while Lewis was sporting a brown jacket and pants.

This sighting of the 41-year-old racing driver came shortly after he finished third for Ferrari in the Chinese Grand Prix.

For those unaware, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton initially sparked romance rumours after being spotted at the Super Bowl in February 2026.

Entertainment Weekly cited last month that an insider claimed that the couple "are now exploring a romantic relationship."

"Kim and Lewis are spending more time together and seeing where things are going. They've been friends and known each other for years but are now exploring a romantic relationship," the tipster noted.

Before their Japanese getaway, the two reportedly enjoyed an Arizona getaway as they posted the pictures on Instagram at the same time.  

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