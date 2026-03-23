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  • By Sidra Khan
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Carrie Anne Fleming dies at 51: Heartbreaking cause of death revealed

The 'iZombie' and 'Supernatural' actress Carrie Anne Fleming dies of tragic cause at age 51

  • By Sidra Khan
Carrie Anne Fleming dies at 51: Heartbreaking cause of death revealed
Carrie Anne Fleming dies at 51: Heartbreaking cause of death revealed

Actress Carrie Anne Fleming is no more.

On Sunday, March 22, Variety reported that the iconic Canadian actress died at the age of 51 in Sidney, British Columbia, after a tragic health battle.

As per the report, the actress's cause of death was breast cancer complications, confirmed by her Supernatural costar Jim Beaver.

The actor also revealed that Fleming passed away nearly a month ago on February 26, 2026.

Fans' reactions:

Shortly after Carrie Anne Fleming's shocking death news began circulating on social media, fans expressed their grief with emotional comments.

"Devastating news. Rest in peace, Carrie Anne Fleming," commented a first.

Another wrote, " So sad to hear about Carrie Anne Flemings passing. Her work on iZombie and Supernatural was memorable. Rest in peace."

A third added, "What crazy is that she passed February 26 almost a month ago."

"Jeez. condolences to her family," penned one more.

Who was Carrie Anne Fleming?

Born on August 16, 1974, in Nova Scotia, Canada, Carrie Anne Fleming was a Canadian actress.

Having appeared on screen for three decades, Fleming’s first roles include an uncredited appearance in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore and the TV movie Viper.

She was well known for her roles in horror productions, including iZombie snd Supernatural.

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