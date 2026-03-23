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  • By Sidra Khan
News

Ronnie Bowman, bluegrass music legend, passes away at 64 after major accident

Bluegrass and country music star Ronnie Bowman dies in a shocking accident at the age of 64

  • By Sidra Khan
Ronnie Bowman, bluegrass music legend, passes away at 64 after major accident
Ronnie Bowman, bluegrass music legend, passes away at 64 after major accident

Ronnie Bowman has breathed his last.

On Sunday, March 22, Bluegrass Today reported that American singer and composer died at the age of 64 after a shocking accident.

The bluegrass and country music star passed away at Vanderbilt Hospital, Nashville, at around 3 pm local time.

He was rushed to the hospital after facing a major motorcycle accident on Saturday, March 21, in Ashland City, Tennessee.

No additional details about the accident have been revealed yet.

Following the shocking news, 33-year-old American guitarist Billy Strings, who collaborated with Bowman during his March 2025 Ryman Auditorium residency, took to Instagram to pen an emotional tribute to the late singer.

Alongside a photo with him from the concert, Billy wrote, "Ronnie Bowman was an amazing singer and songwriter. One of the best entertainers in bluegrass and country music. He lit up any room he was in."

He added, "I'm terribly sad to hear that he has passed on after a tragic motorcycle accident. May our dear friend Rest in peace."

Who was Ronnie Bowman?

Born on July 9, 1961, Ronnie Bowman was an American singer and composer of bluegrass music. 

As a member of the Lonesome River Band in the 1990s, his voice helped define the sound of modern bluegrass.

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