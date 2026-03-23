Alan Ritchson allegedly assaulted neighbour over noise complaint, probe underway

An investigation is currently underway following a physical altercation involving Alan Ritchson and his neighbour.
As per the reports, the incident occurred due to an ongoing dispute over noise caused by the Reacher actor's dirt bike, which allegedly was being revved loudly at his residence.
The conflict began on Saturday, when Ritchson was seen operating a green Kawasaki dirt bike, creating loud noise that caused frustration to his neighbour, identified as Ronnie Taylor.
Eyewitnesses shared that Taylor responded to the disturbance with a hand gesture, which was allegedly mirrored by Ritchson, escalating tensions between the two men.
The situation intensified on Sunday afternoon, March 22, when Taylor confronted Alan as he passed on by on his motorbike, allegedly speeding, with two young children on their own bikes.
According to the neighbour's claims, the War Machine actor physically attacked him during this encounter. He alleges that Ritchson punched him in the face, kicked him to the ground, and continued to strike his head multiple times.
As a result of the altercation, Taylor sustained visible injuries to his face.
As per TMZ, law enforcement sources confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation due to the incident; however no arrest has been made.