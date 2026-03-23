Is Zendaya pregnant? First outing with Tom Holland sparks rumors amid wedding buzz

Amid their ongoing wedding rumors, Zendaya and Tom Holland have sparked a fresh buzz.
Last week, the lovebirds were spotted stepping out for a casual outing in Los Angeles with a large group of friends, marking their first joint appearance since the Euphoria actress's stylish, Law Roach, ignited speculation about their secret marriage.
For the outing, the 29-year-old American actress and singer slipped into a flowy, white maxi skirt with a long-sleeve black top.
Meanwhile, the 29-year-old English star rocked a striped T-shirt and baggy jeans, accessorized with a belt, a pair of blue sneakers and a baseball cap.
The snaps - which made their way to the internet three days after the outing on Monday, March 23 - show the couple packing on the PDA as they held hands and walked close to each other.
After the photos began making rounds online, a surprising rumor emerged as fans speculated whether Zendaya was pregnant with Tom Holland's baby.
In an Instagram post that shared about the Spider-Man 4's costars' new outing, users expressed their curiosity in the comments.
"Shes pregnant... I see it," asserted one.
Another insisted, "She's def prego!!!!"
A third chimed in, "Baby on the way!!!"
Tom Holland and Zendaya's upcoming movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, will release on July 31, 2026.