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  • By Sidra Khan
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Is Zendaya pregnant? First outing with Tom Holland sparks rumors amid wedding buzz

Zendaya stirs pregnancy buzz in first joint appearance with Tom Holland since wedding rumors

  • By Sidra Khan
Zendaya stirs pregnancy buzz in first joint appearance with Tom Holland since wedding rumors
Zendaya stirs pregnancy buzz in first joint appearance with Tom Holland since wedding rumors

Amid their ongoing wedding rumors, Zendaya and Tom Holland have sparked a fresh buzz.

Last week, the lovebirds were spotted stepping out for a casual outing in Los Angeles with a large group of friends, marking their first joint appearance since the Euphoria actress's stylish, Law Roach, ignited speculation about their secret marriage.

For the outing, the 29-year-old American actress and singer slipped into a flowy, white maxi skirt with a long-sleeve black top. 

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old English star rocked a striped T-shirt and baggy jeans, accessorized with a belt, a pair of blue sneakers and a baseball cap.

The snaps - which made their way to the internet three days after the outing on Monday, March 23 - show the couple packing on the PDA as they held hands and walked close to each other.

After the photos began making rounds online, a surprising rumor emerged as fans speculated whether Zendaya was pregnant with Tom Holland's baby.

In an Instagram post that shared about the Spider-Man 4's costars' new outing, users expressed their curiosity in the comments.

"Shes pregnant... I see it," asserted one.

Another insisted, "She's def prego!!!!"

A third chimed in, "Baby on the way!!!"

Tom Holland and Zendaya's upcoming movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, will release on July 31, 2026.

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