'Project Hail Mary' scores $80.5M at box office, biggest opening of 2026

Ryan Gosling is enjoying a massive box office success for his new sci-fi film Project Hail Mary.
The film has achieved the largest box office debut of the year so far, earning $80.5 million on its release.
It has also set a new all-time opening record for Amazon MGM Studios, surpassing its opening weekend record set by 2023's Creed III, which made $58 million.
Adapted from Andy Weir's best-selling novel, the film, which follows Gosling as a schoolteacher who is travelling in space in order to save the world, secured a global start of $140.9 million.
Kevin Wilson, Amazon MGM's distribution chief, said, "What we're seeing in theatres - the energy, the exit scores, the word of mouth - is everything we believed this film would deliver."
Additionally, the launch marks the best directorial opening ever for Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and stands as Gosling's second-biggest debut of his career behind the $162 million opening of Barbie.
The film cost around $200 million to make and several million for marketing; hence, the project has some way to go until Amazon can recover the cost.
Project Hail Mary is currently playing in theatres worldwide.