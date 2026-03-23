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  • By Hania Jamil
News

'Project Hail Mary' scores $80.5M at box office, biggest opening of 2026

Ryan Gosling-led film 'Project Hail Mary' has witnessed the best opening weekend of 2026 so far

  • By Hania Jamil
Project Hail Mary scores $80.5M at box office, biggest opening of 2026
'Project Hail Mary' scores $80.5M at box office, biggest opening of 2026

Ryan Gosling is enjoying a massive box office success for his new sci-fi film Project Hail Mary.

The film has achieved the largest box office debut of the year so far, earning $80.5 million on its release.

It has also set a new all-time opening record for Amazon MGM Studios, surpassing its opening weekend record set by 2023's Creed III, which made $58 million.

Adapted from Andy Weir's best-selling novel, the film, which follows Gosling as a schoolteacher who is travelling in space in order to save the world, secured a global start of $140.9 million.

Kevin Wilson, Amazon MGM's distribution chief, said, "What we're seeing in theatres - the energy, the exit scores, the word of mouth - is everything we believed this film would deliver."

Additionally, the launch marks the best directorial opening ever for Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and stands as Gosling's second-biggest debut of his career behind the $162 million opening of Barbie.

The film cost around $200 million to make and several million for marketing; hence, the project has some way to go until Amazon can recover the cost.

Project Hail Mary is currently playing in theatres worldwide.

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