Jennifer Aniston celebrates Reese Witherspoon's 50th with decades of memories

Jennifer Aniston is ringing in her "favorite little firecracker" Reese Witherspoon's special day.
The We're the Millers actress took to Instagram on Sunday, March 22, to celebrate the milestone 50th birthday of her longtime friend and costar.
In the heartfelt post, Aniston shared a video montage featuring joyful memories with Witherspoon made over the past three decades.
The heartwarming throwbacks included their time on the set of the '90s hit sitcom Friends and also from the filming of their TV series, The Morning Show.
"She's 50 and still my favorite little firecracker My sister, my partner, and my heart for 30 years. Whaaaaa!??" captioned the 57-year-old American actress.
She added, "Y'all know what to do~ please join me in wishing this very special woman a birthday she'll never forget I love you, honey! @reesewitherspoon."
Commenting on Jennifer Aniston's tribute, Reese Witherspoon wrote, "30 years and counting!!! I love you endlessly. Thank you."
Fans' reactions:
Jennifer Aniston's heartfelt post for Reese Witherspoon garnered sweet reactions from fans in the comments.
"Happy Birthday, Reese!! You two are the CUTEST!!! Hoping for the best year ever for both of you!!!!!!" penned one.
Another wished, "I love this friendship. Happy birthday Reese."
"sisters on and off screen," gushed a Friends fan, while one more added, "Green sisters 4 life."
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have worked together on two TV series, Friends and The Morning Show.