Britney Spears breaks cover after DUI arrest in California

Britney Spears has been spotted in public for the first time since her recent DUI arrest.
On Sunday, the Toxic singer was seen for the first time in public since her arrest in connection with suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs in Newbury Park, California earlier this month.
The 44-year-old was spotted shopping at Malibu Country Mart on Sunday, stopping by Starbucks.
Spears wore a long brown coat and black sunglasses during the outing.
She styled her long blond hair down in waves and held a cellphone in her left hand as carried a large orange bag.
A recent photo of the Grammy-winning singer, arrested on March 4, surfaced on fan page BritneysVault.
She was later released from Ventura County Jail after being stopped following reports of erratic driving on the U.S. 101.
A spokesman for the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office told the California Post, “The DUI case against Britney Spears has been submitted to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office and is under review by our prosecutors.”
The statement continued, “Part of that review might include seeking additional information and evidence. A filing decision will be made before the scheduled May 4, 2026, court date.”