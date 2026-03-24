Kelly Osbourne, Sid Wilson quietly part ways, sources reveal shocking reason 

Kelly Osbourne has sparked reactions after parting ways with fiancé Sid Wilson just eight months after their engagement.
On Monday, March 23, the Daily Mail reported that Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter quietly called off her engagement after coping with a "difficult" relationship.
The insider recently confirmed the split while citing the shocking health reason behind her tough decision.
"Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father. The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she’s been doing everything she can to cope," the tipster revealed.
According to the sources, after dealing with the challenges in their relationship, the 41-year-old television personality and singer has come to the decision.
"They tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child, but ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward," the insider added.
For those unaware, Kelly Osbourne and her now ex-fiancé got engaged after the 49-year-old DJ proposed to her at deceased Ozzy Osbourne, who suddenly died at 76, final concert with Black Sabbath in Birmingham last July.
The couple, who have known each other for 27 years, are also parents to their three-year-old son Sydney, whom they welcomed two years before getting engaged.
Kelly Osbourne, who has been in the spotlight due to her health concerns, has yet to address these ongoing break-up speculations.