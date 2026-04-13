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Here's why Britney Spears ready to seek treatment after DUI

Britney Spears's rep confirmed that she checked herself into a treatment facility

Heres why Britney Spears ready to seek treatment after DUI
Here's why Britney Spears ready to seek treatment after DUI

Britney Spears reportedly felt that seeking treatment was “the best step moving forward” following her DUI arrest, according to an exclusive source.

As per PEOPLE, a source exclusively shared that after the arrest, "people close to Britney encouraged her to seek treatment."

"She understands the seriousness of her situation and felt this was the best step moving forward," the source mentioned, adding, "She's now seeking treatment."

On Sunday, April 12, a rep for the 44-year-old pop star confirmed to the outlet that Spears checked herself into a treatment facility.


This follows Spears' March 4 arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol (DUI) in Ventura, California.

After Spears was released on March 5 following her arrest, a rep for the Toxic singer told in a statement that the "unfortunate incident" was "completely inexcusable."

"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in a long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life," the statement continued.

It added, "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time."

Her rep stated, "Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well-being."

Notably, Britney Spears arrest comes amid ongoing concern from fans over her erratic social media activity since her conservatorship ended in 2021.

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