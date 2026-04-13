Karol G drops bombshell message at Coachella 2026: ‘It’s not just about me'

Karol G has dropped a bombshell message during her groundbreaking closing set at Coachella 2026.
On Sunday, April 12, the 35-year-old Colombian singer sent a clear and loud message for her Latino community.
The singer, whose full name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro, while narrating to the audience said that she was proud to be the first Latina woman to headline Coachella.
Even though it took 27 years, the TQG songstress, told the sold-out crowd, adding, “It's not just about me.”
She went on to say, “It's about my Latino community, my people.”
“For my Latinos that have been struggling in this country, we stand for them,” Karol went on to say, reassuring that “don't feel fear”.
The Amargura hitmaker, in the end, noted, “We do this because we want everyone to feel welcome to our culture, to our roots, to our music.”
According to the CONTIGO singer, she just wants everyone to feel proud of where one has come from.
It’s worth mentioning here that Karol G became the first Latina headliner at Coachella 2026.
Her set includes hit songs such as Latina Foreva, Un Gatita Me Llamo, and Tusa.
The Colombian superstar was joined by special guests like Becky G and Wisin.