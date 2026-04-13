Jennifer Lopez marks new beginning with electrifying Coachella appearance

Jennifer Lopez declared she is in her “happy era” after taking the stage at Coachella for the first time, marking a new chapter in her life and career.
On Saturday, the 56-year-old superstar made a surprise appearance on stage with David Guetta to perform their new track Save Me Tonight.
Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, J.lo shared footage from the lively event, calling the moment part of her 'happy era.'
“The most fun day!!” she captioned.
Lopez went on to share, “Save Me Tonight with David live for the first time at MY FIRST COACHELLA was so special.”
She expressed, “My happy era is rewriting everything. Don’t ever stop surprising yourself.”
In a video, Lopez slipped into a sparkly silver bodysuit and thigh-high, white, stiletto boots covered in stones as she took the stage.
She began her performance in a hooded white fur coat and sunglasses before removing both, giving fans a more intimate experience.
The clip showed the Bronx-bred entertainer throughout the day, including images of her landing in Indio, California via private jet.
Her longtime vocal coach Stevie Mackey also made a brief appearance as they traveled together by car to the festival.
Notably, It comes more than one year after Lopez's divorce from her fourth husband Ben Affleck was finalized.