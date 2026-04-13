Blake Lively career in jeopardy amid Justin Baldoni legal mess

Blake Lively’s challenging situation with her career is reportedly in jeopardy amid her legal fight with her It Ends with Us costar, Justin Baldoni.
A new source via Disney executive told the Daily Mail this weekend, “This lawsuit has ruined her in Hollywood.”
The insider, who has allegedly worked with the 38-year-old actress, dished out that Lively had a reputation for being difficult, noting that she was also never that popular.
The tipster described the Gossip Girl alum as one of those toxic people who always think she knows best.
It’s worth mentioning here that Lively and Baldoni’s legal teams have failed to come to a settlement agreement.
This means the It Ends with Us costar will indeed head for trial in court on May 18, 2026.
It all started when the Another Simple Favor actress filed a sexual harassment case in December 2024 against the Jane the Virgin actor after the release of movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel.
Initially, the judge officially dismissed Baldoni's $400 million countersuit against Lively, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their production companies in June 2025 due to failure of prove that her statements were false.
However, earlier this month, the judge tossed Blake Lively’s 10 of 13 claims in her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.