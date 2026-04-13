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Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi fuel dating buzz with Coachella appearance

The 'Wuthering Heights' actor and the supermodel were seen singing along to Justin Bieber at Coachella

Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi fuel dating buzz with Coachella appearance
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi fuel dating buzz with Coachella appearance

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner have sparked romance rumors after being spotted together at a Coachella outing, fueling speculation about a possible new relationship.

On April 11, the Wuthering Heights actor and the supermodel, 30, were seen singing along to Justin Bieber during his headline set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Jenner appeared enthusiastic about the performance, while Elordi was also spotted spending time with the Jenners, Timothée Chalamet, and their wider group at the music festival.

During the electrifying performance, Elordi was even spotted wearing the Baby hitmaker’s SWAG merch hat.


Soon after they made an appearance, the fans took to social media to share their surprise reaction over unexpected linkup.

One noted, "kendall and jacob elordi dating is such an obvious thing that is bound to happen at some point."

Another commented, "The pairing just makes too much sense to ignore," and "omg they'd look perfect together."

The third mentioned, “Honestly, I can't think of two people more beautiful.”

To note, previously, in March 2026, they were photographed together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, fueling early theories that they might be more than friends

Elordi was most recently linked to Olivia Jade, while Jenner's last public relationship was with Bad Bunny.

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