Britney Spears takes ‘right steps’ as she enters treatment after DUI arrest

Britney Spears has reportedly checked herself into a treatment facility, just five weeks after her DUI arrest.
As per PEOPLE, a rep for the Toxic singer confirmed on Sunday, April 12, that Spears, 44, voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility.
Spears was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) of drugs and alcohol in Ventura, California, on March 4.
She was released the next day, and a rep for the singer said in a statement that the "unfortunate incident" was "completely inexcusable."
"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time," the statement read.
It added, "Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being."
Notably, her arrest was considered as another blow for Spears, whose unpredictable social media posts have sparked concern since her conservatorship ended in 2021.
In his 2025 memoir You Thought You Knew, Spears ex-husband Kevin Federline said it was “time to sound the alarm” about her behavior.