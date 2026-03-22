Prince William ends years of rumors on his belief ahead of historic Church appearance

The rumors surrounding Prince William's religious beliefs have finally been put to rest after years.
As the Prince of Wales gears up to attend a historic Church event, a source close to him issues clarification about religious views while speaking to The Times.
Unlike his father, King Charles III, and late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, William is neither a devout Christian nor a frequent churchgoer, raising questions about his dedication to the Church he's destined to lead in future.
However, days before he is set to make a high-profile appearance at the Church of England for Archbishop of Canterbury's enthronement, the future king decided to set the record straight on his faith.
"This week is an opportunity to be very clear in people's minds, when he walks into Canterbury Cathedral, of where he stands," the insider began.
They continued, "For him, it is a drawing of a line in the sand of where he's at and it's really important that it [the question over his commitment to the Church] is cleared up."
"His feeling is: 'I might not be at church every day but I believe in it, I want to support it and this is an important aspect of my role and the next role and I will take it very seriously, in my own way,'" noted the tipster.
Further speaking on the matter, the source shared that William's commitment to the Church of England is "sometimes quieter than people expect." However, those close to him are well aware of his connection to the Church, and to the personal and sincere "sense of duty that comes with it."
The insider also noted that Prince William wants to have a meaningful relationship with Dame Sarah Mullally, who is set to become the first woman to become Archbishop of Canterbury, marking a historic moment.