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  • By Sidra Khan
News

Princess Eugenie's husband Jack gives brutal reality check to Fergie amid Epstein row

Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank makes shocking move against Sarah Ferguson amid Epstein scandals

  • By Sidra Khan
Princess Eugenies husband Jack gives brutal reality check to Fergie amid Epstein row
Princess Eugenie's husband Jack gives brutal reality check to Fergie amid Epstein row

Sarah Ferguson has been hit by yet another shocking blow - and this time, it's from her son-in-law Jack Brooksbank.

As per a report shared by Express UK, the 39-year-old executive husband of Princess Eugenie has given a brutal reality check to his mother-in-law following her shocking controversies linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

After Sarah's embarrassing past and disgraced acts came to light in the recent months, several charities and organisations cut off their ties to her.

Additionally, King Charles III also kicked out his younger brother, ex-Prince Andrew, and the former Duchess of York from the Royal Lodge, where they had lived for nearly 20 years.

After being evicted from the royal residence, Fergie has reportedly suggested her daughter, Princess Eugenie, to let her move in at their home.

However, her desperate plea has been strictly rejected by her son-in-law.

Giving a brutal reality check to the ex-Duchess in the wake of her Epstein scandals, Jack has maintained a firm boundary regarding his and Eugenie's household by not allowing the children book author to stay with them, not even "temporarily" in order to protect their image from being "tainted."

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source revealed, "His first loyalty has to be to his wife and their two young children. The whole sordid affair has already brought them a great deal of unwarranted attention, and he won't do anything to increase that."

They continued, "Jack has worked very hard building his business, and it's going well, so the last thing he needs is for the Epstein scandal to taint that. He will do everything he can to keep his head below the parapet because of that.

A separate insider told, "Eugenie and Jack are resisting any suggestion from her mother that she should come and live with them."

"Because, to be frank, Sarah is difficult to live with and they don't want the responsibility of looking after her at the moment. That's not to say they are not concerned about her welfare - they just don't actually want her to be living with them, even temporarily," they added.

Notably, Sarah Ferguson was last seen in December 2025 at the Christening ceremony of Princess Beatrice's daughter, Athena.

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