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  • By Sidra Khan
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Sarah Ferguson finally speaks out weeks after Beatrice, Eugenie's royal ban

The former Duchess of York issues first statement in months after renewed scrutiny over Epstein links

  • By Sidra Khan
Sarah Ferguson finally speaks out weeks after Beatrice, Eugenies royal ban
Sarah Ferguson finally speaks out weeks after Beatrice, Eugenie's royal ban

Sarah Ferguson has finally broken her silence after recent blows.

On Sunday, March 22, the former Duchess of York's representative set records straight on speculation that Fergie planned to participate in a reality TV show about cloning the late Queen Elizabeth II's corgis.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, the spokesperson rejected the claim that Sarah intended to join a reality show where she was supposed to sell clones of the late Queen's corgis, Muick and Sandy, whom she took in with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor following Queen Elizabeth's death in 2022.

"Ms. Ferguson regularly receives varied TV offers and proposals — often for reality shows which she always declines,” said the rep, clarifying, “To be absolutely clear, she declined the proposal."

They continued, "She received the proposal following some initial conversations with Halcyon media to discuss a potential programme on dogs generally, but conversations ended following her declining the opportunity suggested.”

This clarification from Sarah Ferguson comes weeks after King Charles banned her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, from attending this year's Royal Ascot.

Earlier this month, it was alleged by royal insiders that the British monarch - who had long been supporting his nieces despite the utter disgrace their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brought to the Royal Family - has restricted the York Princesses from attending the 2026 Royal Ascot.

It was also shared that Beatrice and Eugenie have been advised not to join the royals in their box at the upcoming high-profile annual horse racing event, set to take place in June.

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