News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Andrew Mountbatten returns to public eye for first time since custody

Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office during his time as the UK's trade envoy

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Andrew Mountbatten returns to public eye for first time since custody
Andrew Mountbatten returns to public eye for first time since custody

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been seen in public for the first time since his release from custody.

The brother of King Charles was spotted for the first time since his release from Aylsham Police Station after his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

He was spotted near his home, Marsh Farm, walking his dogs with security, where he is staying while Wood Farm is renovated.

This week, removal staff were photographed delivering boxes labeled “HRH” to Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s upcoming Norfolk residence, even though King Charles revoked his titles last year.

The containers, marked with designations such as "HRH sitting room" and "HRH office", were carried into Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate, where the former Duke of York is expected to take up residence imminently.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor lost his "HRH styling" and honours in October following further revelations about his connections to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The US Department of Justice's release of additional Epstein documents in January, many appearing to reference Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, deepened his public disgrace.

Marsh Farm has been extensively refurbished, with Sky services installed and CCTV, a six-foot fence, and an extended Sandringham no-fly zone added.

Mountbatten-Windsor has been staying at Wood Farm since leaving Royal Lodge and was last seen leaving Aylsham Police Station after 11 hours in custody on his 66th birthday.

Notably, his appearance came after he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office during his time as the UK's trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.

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