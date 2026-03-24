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  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Royal Family in focus as BBC addresses coverage decisions

BBC defends decision to broadcast Royal Family ceremony

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Royal Family in focus as BBC addresses coverage decisions
Royal Family in focus as BBC addresses coverage decisions

The BBC is again justifying its choice to skip broadcasting the 2026 Commonwealth Day Service on its primary channel.

Despite plans to air the Archbishop of Canterbury’s installation on Wednesday, the BBC skipped broadcasting the Commonwealth Day Service on March 9—its first absence since 1989—instead airing Escape to the Country.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince William and Catherine will be in attendance during the ceremony.

When GB News asked the BBC about its decision to air this event, but not the Commonwealth Day Service, a spokeswoman exclusively said, “The Installation of an Archbishop of Canterbury, the most senior bishop in the Church of England, is an historic event and we are pleased to be able to broadcast the ceremony to audiences across the UK.”

They added, “Our decision not to broadcast the Commonwealth Day Ceremony in the same way we’ve done in previous years reflects the difficult choices we have to make in light of our funding challenges."

“The event was covered by BBC News.”

The BBC has previously prioritised similar events, having aired Justin Welby’s installation as the 105th Archbishop of Canterbury in 2013.

Along with the Prince and Princess of Wales, Sir Keir Starmer, and the Leader of the Opposition, Kemi Badenoch, will also be there.

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