Sydney Sweeney cameo dumped from 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' amid 'Euphoria 3' scrutiny

Sydney Sweeney is hit by a brutal snub amid ongoing controversy.
In a shocking new update, Entertainment Weekly reported that the 28-year-old American actress's special appearance in The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been cut.
The actress first made headlines for her cameo in the upcoming movie in the mid of 2025, when she was spotted visiting the set, sparking a buzz that she would make an appearance in the project.
According to an insider close to the production, Sweeney had filmed a scene that was supposed to appear near the beginning of the movie.
However, due to a "creative decision," the makers decided to scrap it off.
They shared that the Anyone But You actress's scene was removed because it wasn't "fitting" with the movie's flow.
Notably, even without Sydney Sweeney, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has plenty of celebrity cameos, including Lady Gaga, Heidi Klum, Paige DeSorbo, Jon Batiste, and Ciara.
As per IMDb, the movie shows "Miranda Priestly struggles against Emily Charlton, her former assistant turned rival executive, as they compete for advertising revenue amid declining print media, while Miranda nears retirement."
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled to release on May 1, 2026.
On a side note, this update about Sydney Sweeney comes amid the backlash she's been receiving for her recently-released TV series Euphoria 3, that shows her dressed in a "baby" outfit while posing sexually.